Minister for Education, Science and Technology Devendra Paudel has urged employees under the Ministry to carry out their duty effectively and with tangible results.

The minister made this direction in course of his inspection of the Medical Education Commission (MEC) and the Centre for Education and Human Resource Development (CEHRD) in Sanothimi, Bhaktapur on Friday.

The minister was accompanied by a team including Minister of State for Education Bodhmaya Kumari Yadav and Education Secretary Ram Prasad Thapaliya.

“Employees should not shy away from fulfilling their duty and responsibility. Do not indulge in personal interests but care about institution.” He also directed the MEC to make an action plan to run its business effectively.

On the occasion, Minister of State Yadav on behalf of the Ministry pledged to exchange cooperation between employees of the MEC and the CEHRD and the Ministry for the development of the institutions.

Education Secretary Thapaliya urged the employees to help the Ministry with its efforts to carry out reforms in education.

On the occasion, the MEC Vice Chairperson Dr Shree Krishna Giri, Member-Secretary Dr Bhojraj Kafle, the CEHRD Director General Chudamani Poudel and Deputy Director General Keshab Prasad Dahal apprised the Education Minister of progress, opportunities and challenges faced by the institutions.

Source: National News Agency Nepal