education, Science & Technology

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Krishna Gopal Shrestha has said that the alternative way to conduct SEE exams was under discussion. While receiving the letter of memorandum submitted by ANNFSU, a student union close to CPN (UML) here today, Minister Shrestha said that there were fewer chances to conduct grade 12 exams and SEE exams physically therefore the Ministry is working for an alternative way.

The union chair Ain Mahar led team submitted a 13-point memorandum to manage the education sector in this critical hour caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On another note, Minister Shrestha shared that the budget in education sector could be increased for the new fiscal year and new programmes would be introduced to improve the quality of education.

He also shared that the Ministry was effortful to manage internet to community schools and resume the stalled examinations of different universities.

Source: National News Agency Nepal