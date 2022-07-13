General

Leader of the CPN (Unified Socialist) Jhalanath Khanal has pointed out the need for change in education sector.

At an interaction organised by Focus Nepal on the occasion of 209th Bhanu Jayanti and Guru Purnima festival here Wednesday, he said, "Nepal's education has not been developed as it should have been. It is unfortunate in deed."

The former prime minister complained that people even after having Master's Degree in three subjects have not got employment. So, education must be moral, technical and scientific one, according to him.

Similarly, Minister of State at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Umesh Shrestha, laid emphasis on timely reform in education. "The state should give prioritize education and health sectors for country's development", he viewed and stressed the need of technical education.

Likewise, Chairperson of Higher Secondary Schools' Association Nepal (HISSAN) Ramesh Kumar Silwal shared quality education should be imparted for country's development, adding unemployment problem has surfaced in lack of quality education in rural level.

Saying competitive and quality education are the need of hour, Focus Nepal Chairperson Ram Chandra Pokharel mentioned that change in education policy could create atmosphere for employment-focused education.

On the occasion, different educational institutions and individuals were honoured for their contribution to the development of education sector of Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal