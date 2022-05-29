General

For coming fiscal year, the government has allocated Rs 16 billion more budget as compared to the this fiscal year to the education sector.

Tabling the budget in the meeting of House of Representatives on Sunday, Finance Minister Janardan Sharma said the Ministry of Education was provided Rs 196 billion for coming fiscal year 2079/80. It is for the ministry, and the province and local levels under the ministry combined.

Categorically, ministry got Rs 70 billion while province Rs5.32 billion and local level Rs 121 billion.

The budget has linked education to labour, employment and production. Development of quality and productive human resources, continuation of school sector reform programme, increase in youth literacy rate, increase in gross school enrollment, creation of environment to guarantee vocational knowledge and skill are some key features under the education sector.

Present scheme of day meal up to Grade 5 would be expanded up to Grade 7.

Similarly, restructuring of CTEVT, mainstreaming of schools with martyrs' children, expansion of spending limit to school principal. Rs 8.30 billion has been allocated to hand over technical knowledge to the local levels.

Visa process to foreign students for higher study in Nepal would be eased and quality higher education ensured. Internet service would be provided in half tariff at community schools for the expansion of information technology.

Source: National News Agency Nepal