education, Science & Technology

Some signs of improvements have been seen at the Agriculture and Forestry University (AFU) here with the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor. The exam results which were stalled since November last due to the drawn-out lockout and strike have been published and other educational and administrative activities have been resumed. The students were already into the ninth semester of their course but the results of even the sixth semester had not been published.

The university has now stated that it is going to restart the stalled examinations and the exam results. Vice Chancellor Dr Punya Prasad Regmi said the postponed educational activities of the university have been started now. “We are soon issuing a new guideline for conducting the examinations online. Now on, no activity would get stalled,” he said.

Although the classes were being held online, the examinations were not conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vice Chancellor Dr Regmi said the educational activities of the universities of other countries including India would be studied and the appropriate policies implemented for improving the educational standard of the AFU.

He stressed on the need of collaborative efforts by the Dean, university teachers and employees for addressing the problems for the betterment of the university.

The employees of the university were on strike since the last two months putting forth various demands. They had carried out a lockout at the university. The university’s activities have now been operated with the university administration becoming ready to address the demands of the agitating employees.

The university has got its Vice Chancellor after 13 months.

Source: National News Agency Nepal