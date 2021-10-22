General

Chairperson of Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, Upendra Yadav, has said educational development is must to modernize society.

Chairperson Yadav said it while inaugurating the newly constructed school building at Bathnaha of Mahadeva Rural Municipality in Saptari on Thursday. Those deprived of education can not free from vicious cycle of poverty, he argued.

Country's development depends on development in education, he said, stressing the need for ensuring quality education to produce competitive human resource. He further said the Dalit community must be guaranteed education and employment.

According to him, the Dalit community had played a significant role for the change in country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal