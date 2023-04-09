General

Some educational institutions in Tulasipur in Dang district will give a discounts of up to 20 percent on the enrolment of children of transport workers. Some educational institutions in Tulasipur have reached an agreement to give a discount to children of transport workers on the initiatives of the All Nepal Transport Workers' Union, said the union central deputy general secretary Ghana Shyam Dangi.

As per the agreement, the schools including Divine Temple Academy, Gyan Jyoti Foundation, Sagarmatha Balbatika English School, Aadarsha Academy, P&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;P Pathshala, Rapti Public English Boarding School, and Trimurti Himchuli English Boarding School will provide up to a 20 percent discount on the enrolment of children of transport workers. "We all work for life sustenance. But, the situation of transport workers is miserable. So, we took initiatives in this regard," he said.

Likewise, some hospitals including Rapti Life Care Hospital and Tulasipur City Hospital will give a discount to children of transport workers, said the union Dang district chairperson, Chhabi Prasad Basnet. A discussion is underway to expand the discount scheme to all educational institutions and health facilities in the district, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal