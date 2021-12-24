General

Minister for Energy, Hydropower and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal has said a policy would be formulated and implemented effectively to increase the consumption of electricity and reduce the import of petroleum products. Minister Bhusal said during a press meet organized at the ministry on Friday.

"Establishment of big industries for the consumption of power would be encouraged and use of electric vehicles promoted by the new policy," she underscored. For it, discussions with various bodies and private associations were underway, according to her.

Similarly, the Minister informed that a consumer-friendly electricity distribution regulation was prepared by changing the old one. Now onwards, the consumers will get the electricity at any time they demand. The power supply of 100 KV is ensured to all and of 200 KV to the chilling centre, community dairy, drinking water, and irrigation from the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) transfers itself.

Moreover, even the tenants can take a separate meter from NEA and consume power accordingly. This provision can benefit hundreds of thousand tenants living in city.

Nepal would be fully electrified within two years with the cooperation between NEA and Alternative Energy Promotion Centre. Similarly, the construction of the national pride projects relating to irrigation was intensified, Bhusal added.

Electricity tariff for the charging stations of electric vehicles was fixed and the charging stations were being set up across the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal