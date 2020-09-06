General

Youth activists have pointed out the need for their effective roles to resolve the problem surfaced in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) due to COVID-19 as it has seriously impacted on the SDGs target.

At a ‘South Asian Conference’ organized by Youth Advocacy Nepal on Sunday through virtual medium, the youth activists of different countries demanded that the government resolved various problems including poor educational attainment, gaps in health care services and unemployment.

The conference was organized with an objective of sharing impacts of COVID-19 on youths and role they have been playing.

On the occasion, Asia Pacific Regional Manager of UNV, Salina Miya, said that the States should adopt special policies along with promotion of youth volunteering to resolve problem created by COVID-19 in SDGs.

Saying that South Asian youths have faced psychological problems due to coronavirus, Executive Vice-Chairperson of National Youth Council Madhav Dhungel called for increasing coordination and collaboration among the youths.

Education Chief of UNESCO Nepal, Balram Timilsina, laid emphasis on meaningful participation of youths in policy formulation, implementation, monitoring and evaluation while describing the their capacity.

Eleven youths from Nepal, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan participated in the conference.

Source: National News Agency Nepal