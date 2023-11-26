‘Efficiency of province assembly officials should be enhanced’

Speaker of Bagmati Province Assembly Bhuwan Kumar Pathak has said that efficiency, work performance and skill of the parliamentary committees' officials should be sharpened to make the province assembly meetings productive and pass the bills. Marking the beginning of the two-day-long orientation programme for the parliamentary committee's officials on drafting of bills, Speaker Pathak said that the art of bills writing should be made more matured and accountable. He also asked the officials to mend their performance. Likewise, chief secretary of the province assembly, Krishna Hari Khadka, said that the parliamentary report writing skills of the province assembly secretariat officials should be made further effective and hoped that the orientation would be helpful to that end. Attended by 30 province assembly secretariat officials, former Law Secretary Dhruba Ghimire and Joint Secretary of Federal Parliament Secretariat Babita Mishra shared their ideas on different aspects of language of the law required for the drafting of bills. Source: National News Agency Nepal