Key Issues

Chairperson of the CPN-UML KP Sharma Oli has said efforts were on to break the ruling alliance, thereby creating instability in the country.

Also the former prime minister, Chair Oli blamed that various power centres were maneuvering to create instability. "Our ambition of prosperous Nepal: Happy Nepalis' cannot be belittled, He argued, adding that UML is the stalwart of the country.

Oli was making such views while inaugurating the 23rd national convention of the ANNFSU here Tuesday. He however said politics does run in straight line but sees ups and down. Oli warned that the ups and down would repeat.

Moreover, the UML Chair urged the ANNFSU to be disciplined, dynamic and united. "The ANNFSU is not only the mainstream of Nepal's student's movement but also the agency playing political role," he reminded.

On the occasion, UML General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel also viewed the foreign maneuvering was going on to enfeeble the national politics.

Standing committee member Bhanubhakta Dhakal said students should advocate for genuine demands.

The convention is being attended by some 1,588 ANNFSU representatives from across the country. The event elected new leadership for two years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal