‘Efforts on to expand climate change friendly tech for paddy productivity’



Lumbini Province chief minister Jokha Bahadur Mahara said the government was effortful for research, development and expansion of climate change friendly technology for boosting paddy production and productivity.

On the occasion of the 21st national paddy day today, chief minister Mahara shared the province government’s strategy to develop the species of high-yielding, nutrient-rich paddy by expanding climate change adapted technologies and utilizing bio-diversity.

“There is a need of collaboration between the farmers and government to support the bid to reduce import of rice and paddy by boosting production through the adoption of climate friendly technology”, he stressed.

Source: National News Agency RSS