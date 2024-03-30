Efforts on to forge national consensus for concluding peace process-PM



Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said he was effortful to forge national consensus to conclude the peace process and for development and prosperity.

At a programme organized to mark the 26th anniversary of the Reporters Club, PM Dahal shared that he was going to discuss with CPN (UML) chair KP Sharma Oli and Nepali Congress president Sher Bahadur Deuba today on the issues of peace process and constitutional council.

“We are holding serious discussions today on issues related to the peace process and the Constitutional Council. As far as possible, my effort is to create an atmosphere of national consensus and understanding by bringing all the political parties on board,” he said.

The PM added If they did not create an environment of national consensus for the pertinent issues there would be no option but to face a very difficult situation.

Dahal shared the incumbent government was effortful to establish some standards in favour of good governance, prosperity and social justice and h

ighlight Nepal’s needs in the international arena. “After the promulgation of the new constitution, the country is now in the process of implementing the federal democratic republic. Enabling democratic system by formulating necessary acts and laws according to the federal system has become the national task today. We face the challenge of balancing foreign relations and realizing our economic prosperity,” PM Dahal asserted.

He noted that the budget for the next fiscal year would be brought to remove the chaos seen in the selection of projects among the three tiers of government and increase production, productivity and employment.

The government was in favour of full press freedom and committed to the welfare of media and media persons, Dahal said, adding the media policy was being reviewed to increase the reach of all castes, classes, languages and communities to the mass media.

Likewise, former Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli said discussions were going to be held between the leaders of

three top parties today.

Oli pointed out the need for the people involved in journalism profession to follow their professional principles.

He lauded the Reporters Club’s role in the field of journalism and during various political movements in the country.

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) leader Dr Prakash Chandra Lohani said economic development was not possible without political stability in the country. He said all political parties had promised to ease service delivery, maintain economic good governance and advance development and prosperity while the new constitution was being promulgated but it had not been translated into actions.

Likewise, FNCCI Chair Chandra Dhakal said the private sector was working in tandem with the government to bail out the economy from the current crisis.

