The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has concluded that the efforts taken so for the containment of the coronavirus were successful.

The 22nd review meeting of the Committee held today at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singhadurbar came with the conclusion that the steps of the government for the control of the virus are headed towards a positive direction.

The ongoing lockdown order is in force till May 7 and the meeting of the Committee to be held on Tuesday will decide about its future course of action. Homework is being done for that, according to the Committee’s Spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bidari.

So far, a total of 13,420 tests were done through PCR methods while 49,688 ones from RTD were carried out to confirm the coronavirus in the individuals, he said. Bidari was of the view that Committee’s meeting to take place on Tuesday shall recommend the council of ministers about the lockdown by considering the situation of rising number of cases in some regions of Tarai districts.

He shared that the recommendations received from the parliamentary committee to end the lockdown order in some hilly districts are also being taken into consideration.

Source: National News Agency