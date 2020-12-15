Human Rights

The District Police Office Chitwan has confiscated illegal medicines worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. Police seized the contraband worth three million 15 thousand 633 rupees from various places of Madi Municipality.

The District Police Office displayed the confiscated medicines and paraded the eight people involved in the illegal act of dealing in these medicines before the press by organizing a news conference here today.

Chief of the District Police Office, Superintendent Nanti Raj Gurung said investigations are underway against these people under various cases. He said preliminary investigation by the police showed that these types of medicines were used in the networking business. According to him, the confiscated medicines would be sent to the Department of Drug Administration for investigation.

The illegal medicines were confiscated by a police team from the Area Police Office Madi while checking a vehicle with registration number plate Na 4 Kha 4425 at Someshwor, Madi Municipality-9 on Tuesday morning. These medicines were hidden in the carriage of the car. Police arrested the car driver Raj Kumar Mahato.

Similarly, police seized various kinds of medicines hidden at the house of Bal Krishna Mahato and Milan Mahato, both residents of Madi-3, in course of further investigation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal