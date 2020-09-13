Health & Safety

The Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan district saw safe delivery of eight expecting mothers infected with COVID-19.

Two among the eight new mothers were receiving treatment in the isolation facility at the Hospital while six others undergoing treatment at the isolation facility in the local level following their safe delivery.

Hospital’s senior consultant and gynecologist Dr Ramprasad Sapkota shared that the infected expecting mothers were kept separately in the hospital as they had tested positive for the coronavirus. Surgeries on them were performed in separate rooms.

The path used by the infected ones has been sealed off for others to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 to others, informed Dr Sapkota. Ventilators have been kept in place for the new born babies in case of emergency.

Among the eight expecting mothers, three deliveries were normal while five underwent cesarean delivery.

The new mothers were from various districts such as Nawalparashi, Chitwan, Gorkha, Saptari and Makawanpur.

The Hospital has been observing precautions against the deadly infection to render delivery services and other ones as more and more people were contracting the C OVID-19 and succumbing to it.

The Hospital sees over 13,000 delivery cases annually on average. The delivery service is offered freely in the Hospital which has advanced Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for premature and sick newborn babies.

Source: National News Agency Nepal