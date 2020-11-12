General

Altogether six houses were burnt down in a fire in Dakneshwari municipality-3 in the district this afternoon. The fire broke out from the house of local Datahi Devi claimed other houses of Raj Kumar Mukhiya, Ramrup Mukhiya, Naresh Mukhiya, and Mukesh Kumar Mukhiya. According to police, property worth over Rs 1.4 was lost in fire.

Meanwhile, property worth Rs 1.5 million was lost when the fire caught houses of Shree Prasad Sah and Pashupati Sah of Bhagawanpur Rural Municipality1 in Siraha district last night. Police shared that the cause behind the fire is short circuit.

Source: National News Agency Nepal