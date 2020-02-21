General

Nepal Army has presented 'Chief of Army Staff Commendation Medal' to eight journalists on the occasion of Mahashivaratri and Army Day.

At a programme organised at Army Pavilion, Tuindekhel, today, Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa, presented the medal to eight journalists of national media for covering the Army beat news.

The journalists are Narayan Prasad Neupane (Rastriya Samachar Samiti), Gajurdhan Rai (Nepal Television), Deepak Rijal (Nepal Samacharpatra), Dilip Thapa Magar (Sarokar Television), Rajesh Ahiraj (Madheshbani), Parasguram Kafle (Naya Patrika) and Hanshawati Kurmi (Radio Nepali Sena).

Similarly, different personalities including historians-- Dinesh Raj Panta and Prof Dr Tri Ratna Manandhar were also honoured with different award for their notable contribution in various sectors of the society.

Source: National News Agency Nepal