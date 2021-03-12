General

Eight people were killed in tiger attacks in Bardiya district in eight months in the current fiscal year, 2020/21, according to the police.

The latest victim of a tiger attack was a 28-year-old Renuka Sunar of Madhuban Municipality-3. Sunar was attacked and killed by a tiger on Wednesday while collecting fodder at the border of Kothiyaghat community forest and Samjhana community forest at Madhuban Municipality-3. The police recovered her body at the area, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Hem Bahadur Shahi.

Last week, Lal Bahadur Tharu, 65, of Kalabanjar of Rajapur Municipality was attacked and killed by a tiger. The police found his body at a local community forest. Half of his body was devoured by the tiger.

Similarly, on January 1, a woman was killed after a tiger attacked her at Chisapani road section while travelling on a motorcycle as a pillion passenger. Moreover, dozens of domestic animals have been killed in tiger attacks.

The police said that they were at work to control tiger attacks. "Efforts are underway to catch people-eating tigers," said Shahi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal