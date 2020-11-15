General

Eight more Nepali people in India have succumbed to COVID-19 last week, taking the fatality caseload among the Nepalis abroad to 293 as of Saturday evening.

According to the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA)’s Health Committee Coordinator Dr Sanjeev Sapkota, eight Nepalis died due to the flu-like infection in Maharashtra and Chennai in India in a week.

As many as 45,439 Nepalis abroad in 44 countries have been infected with the deadly infection. Of them, 41,439 have enjoyed recovery from the Coronavirus infection.

Dr Devkota shared that COVID-19 cases were reported in Nepalis in the UK, Spain, Austria, Germany, India, Qatar and Saudi Arabia among others.

In Nepal, the COVID-19 tally stands at 206,353. Of the infected ones, 168,129 have fully recovered. A total of 1,202 people have lost their lives to Coronavirus infection as of Saturday in Nepal.

The Health Committee has urged all the Nepalis abroad not to form any sort of crowd during the festivals and adhere to all the precautionary measures to remain safe from the COVID-19 infection.

Source: National News Agency Nepal