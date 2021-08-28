Key Issues

The government has said its efforts were continuous to rescue the Nepalis stranded in Afghanistan. On Saturday alone, eight Nepalis were rescued.

Thirty-four Nepalis waiting for rescue flight from Kabul were also shifted to safer place on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The government is in regular contact and coordination with all concerned bodies in Kabul to bring in the Nepalis stranded there.

The Ministry has repeatedly requested those stranded in Afghanistan to register their details in the online portal run by Department of Consular Service, situation room of Foreign Ministry and Nepali Embassy in New Delhi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal