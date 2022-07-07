General

Eight municipalities and rural municipalities of Dang were declared full vaccination assured local governments.

According to District Health Office Chief Angad Bahadur Shahi, Tulsipur sub-metropolis along with Lamahi, Dangisharan, Rapti, Rajpur, Gadhawa, Bangalachuli and Shanti municipalities were declared to have assurance for full vaccination.

He informed that they are afoot to declare Ghorahi sub-metropolis and Babai rural municipality in the district as the zone assured with full vaccination.

Children are inoculated with seven different types of vaccines to fight against 14 different diseases. Assurance of full vaccination is declared when entire children within the municipal territory are administered with vaccines.

Presently, vaccine store centres are operational in nine municipal units apart from Babai in the district.

Meanwhile, Tulsipur sub-metropolis was declared to have assurance for full vaccination on Wednesday.

Chief Administrative Officer Mohan Poudel said though Tulsipur was declared to be a fully vaccinated local government in 2017, now it is announced to have assurance for full vaccination to the children.

Tulsipur was declared to be full vaccination assured local level following verification of data and details by the District Vaccine Coordination Committee. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal