The meeting of the eight political parties, including Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Centre) and CPN (Unified Socialist) has decided to support the Nepali Congress candidate for electing President. The eight-party meeting held at Prime Minister's residence, Baluwatar this evening took this decision, according to Prakash Jwala, a leader of the CPN (Unified Socialist). "Today, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' called the meeting of the eight parties including those out of the government. The only agenda discussed in the meeting was President's election. In the meeting, PM Dahal proposed to support the Nepali Congress nominee for the President because it is the largest political party. We also agreed PM Dahal's proposal." Jwala shared before media after the eight-party meeting at Baluwatar Friday evening. He further informed that it was up to the Nepali Congress to nominate the person for the President. Quoting PM Dahal's views in the meeting, leader Jwala said, "From today onward, a new political journey begins. Let's take it ahead; let's be united for country's prosperity, national independence, sovereignty and people's livelihood. We can go together on power sharing as well." He further stated that no discussion was held on election of Vice President. The eight parties attending the meeting were- NC, Maoist Centre, CPN (Unified Socialist), Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP), Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, Janamat Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party. In the meeting, PM Dahal, and Deputy General Secretary Janardan Sharma were from the Maoist Centre while President Sher Bahadur Deuba, senior leader Ramchandra Poudel and Vice President Purna Bahadur Khadka from the Nepali Congress; Chairman Upendra Yadav from JSP; Ghanashyam Bhusal from CPN (US), Chairman Mahantha Thakur from LSP; Senior Vice Chairman Abdul Khan from Janamat; and Chairwoman Ranjita Shrestha from the Nagarik Unmukti Party. The Election Commission has scheduled the nomination of President on February 25, tomorrow, and the election on March 9. The meeting of the top leaders of NC, Maoist Centre, JSP and CPN (US) on Friday morning had agreed to restore the previous alliance- the alliance before that of November 20 election. Although the CPN UML had been insisting that UML nominee would be the President as per agreement made on December 25, PM and Maoist Centre Chairman Dahal was for forging national consensus in the election of President.

Source: National News Agency Nepal