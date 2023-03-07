General

A meeting of the eight-party alliance held discussions on the upcoming Presidential election. The meeting was held at the Nepali Congress' parliamentary party office, Singha Durbar.

The discussions centred on contemporary political issues including preparations for the President election.

Nepali Congress vice-president and taskforce convenor Purna Bahadur Khadka said the meeting discussed topics related to election mobilisation in the context of the election of the President on March 9.

As he said, the meeting dwelt on topics including the technical preparations the political parties have to make in the context of the Presidential election.

The eight-party alliance has decided to urge their lawmakers in the House of Representatives and the National Assembly as well as all the Province Assembly members to come to Kathmandu until 11:00 am tomorrow for the preparation for the election.

It is said the meeting also discussed topics as teaching the lawmakers how to vote to prevent invalid votes and to have cent per cent voting in the election to the President.

The Eight-Party Alliance Taskforce comprises leaders of CPN (Maoist Centre), CPN (Unified Socialist), the Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal, the Loktantrik Samajbadi Party Nepal, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Janamat Party and the Rastriya Janamorcha. NC vice-president Khadka is the taskforce convenor.

Source: National News Agency Nepal