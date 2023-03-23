Key Issues

Eight persons including chairman of Sayam Bhawani community forestry users' committee Bhola Tharu at Raptisonari Rural Municipality-5 in the district of Banke have been arrested on charge of embezzling wood worth Rs 5.2 million.

According to Assistant Forest Officer of Division Forest Office Ganesh Khadka, secretary of Sayam Bhawani community forestry users' committee Arati Baisya, treasurer Maiyasari Tharu, members Kamala KC, Man Bahadur BK, Ramkali Tharu, Khadag Bahadur Oli and Shiva Kumari Tharu have been kept in custody of the Division Forest Office, Banke.

It is said that all eight arrested ones will face case for the embezzlement of wood and timber. "There is no records for the sale of wood and timber but there is no money in the accounts," Khadka added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal