Eighteen children who were stranded in Ghaziabad of India have been rescued and brought home to Nepal. An organisation called Afanta Nepal rescued them in coordination of the Indian Police and brought them to Nepal. The children are from Madhyabindu Municipality, Nawalpur and Hupsekot Rural Municipality of Nawalparasi (Bardaghat Susta Purba).

It is said the children had been taken by some people promising them to send them on abroad employment. The rescued children were handed over to their parents on Tuesday, the District Police Office Nawalpur said.

The Indian Police had rescued the children from Ghaziabad, brought them to Nepal via the Sunauli transit and handed them to the Rupandehi Police of Nepal. The rescued children are between 14 years to 18 years. Four persons who allegedly took the children to India have also been arrested, police said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal