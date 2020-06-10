Health & Safety

Eighteen persons who tested positive for coronavirus recovered and returned homes after treatment at isolation ward of the Karnali Institute of Health Sciences (KIHS) Teaching Hospital.

The people who were kept at integrated quarantine in the Karnali Technical Institute were confirmed to have contracted deadly virus. KIHS hospital director Dr Mangal Rawal said those earlier infected recovered and returned home on Monday evening following their PCR reports came negative with treatment interventions.

Academy’s Dr Dhiraj Gurung urged the citizens returning home after defeating deadly virus to stay at home quarantine for three consecutive weeks. “Maintain physical distance at home and also not consume cigarette and alcohol. Self awareness is a must in the difficult time brought out by the virus”, he asked. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal