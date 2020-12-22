Key Issues

The Nepali Diaspora communities from different parts of the globe have called for immediately correcting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's recent decision of dissolving the people-elected House of Representatives.

The demand was pronounced by the Nepal Communist Party-close Nepali Ekata Munch (Nepali Unity Forum) chapters of 32 countries across the world.

In a joint statement today on behalf of Nepali Diaspora, the chapters of the Forum dubbed the HoR dissolution a move against people's aspiration.

They further asserted that the government's recent decision was wrong at a time when it has to work to render respite to the coronavirus-battered people.

The joint statement was released by Nepali Ekata Munch UK chapter chair Rajendra Pudasaini and secretary Suresh Gautam, secretary of Portugal chapter Dolraj Bhandari, chairperson of Cyprus chapter Ramila Rai and secretary Keshab Thakuri, secretary of Bahrain Narayan BK and UAE chapter chair Baburam BK as well as chair and secretary of Prabasi Nepali Ekata Munch. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal