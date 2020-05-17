General

An elderly has died in an attack by a wild elephant at Kachankawal rural municipality, south Jhapa. The deceased has been identified as 80-year-old Brikha Bahadur Rai of ward no. 7 in the rural municipality.

The elderly had gone to the Dipjyoti community forest near his home on Saturday evening to pluck fern plant, when he came under attack of the elephant, Superintendent of Police at District Police Office, Jhapa Krishna Prasad Koirala said. Rai died on the spot in the incident.

Source: National News Agency