An elderly woman who was hurt in the fire that occurred at local Kopche bazaar in Phungling of Taplejung district died while receiving treatment.

Chulimaya Limbu, 67, of Maiwakhola Rural Municipality and currently living in a rented house of Shiva Maden in Phungling passed away at the District Hospital.

Chief District Officer Mahesh Kumar Pokharel said that the fire destroyed the house of Maden and caused partial damage to a house of local Rabindra Limbu.

The fire that broke out at 8:00 this morning was brought under control with the help of firefighters and security personnel, CDO Pokharel shared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal