A 68-year-old man was electrocuted while pumping water from a river in Tanahun district today.

Superintendent of Police at District Police Office Yubraj Khadka said Om Bahadur Nepali died of electrocution after receiving current as he was working to irrigate his vegetable farm from Chhabdikhola.

Nepali is also a ward member of Nepali Congress Vyas Municipality-1, Tanahun.

Chief of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Campus Mahaprasad Hadkhale said demise of a democrat and Dalit rights advocate has stunned one and all in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal