An elderly in home isolation after testing positive to Corona Virus has died. The 67-year-old man was a resident of Maili chowk in ward no. 20 Bharatpur municipality.

According to the information shared by the District Police Office, Chitwan, the elderly died at 9:00 pm last night. A patient of cancer, he had been confirmed positive on October 9 during a regular health check up.

Within this, four people have died so far in home-based isolation. Likewise, the death toll due to the virus in the district has reached 31, according to Health Office Chitwan.

So far, 2,597 people have been confirmed positive to Corona Virus in the district so far. Of them, 1,553 have recovered to their normal health.

Source: National News Agency Nepal