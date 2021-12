General

An elderly man was killed when a rhino attacked him at Kawasoti of Nawalpur (Bardaghat-Susta East).

A rhino strayed from the Chitwan National Park into the village and attacked a local Resham Lal Mahat, 65, when he was taking rest at an open near his house, said the police.

Mahat died at Madhyabindu district hospital on Wednesday, said Ganesh Prasad Tiwari, the CNP information officer.

Source: National News Agency Nepal