An elderly man was killed when a tiger attacked him at Madhuban Municipality-2 in Bardiya district. The deceased identified as Jhotharu Tharu, 61, of Ambarpur in the municipality was grazing buffaloes in local Kushminiya community forest when the attack took place, said the police.

Tharu, who had gone missing since Sunday, was found dead in the forest today morning. Following a police complaint lodged by the victim’s family, a joint team of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, Nepal Army, local government, Division Forest Office, Bardiaya and local people launched a search and found him dead. The body of Tharu was found in pieces, said the police.

Source: National News Agency Nepal