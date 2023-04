Health & Safety, medical

An elderly person of Raptisonari rural municipality died from coronavirus today.

The 86-year-old person died in course of treatment at Bheri Hospital, Nepalgunj, said Hospital Chief, Dr Praaksh Thapa. He tested positive for coronavirus on April 14 and was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the past one week.

He was also a patient of asthma, it is said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal