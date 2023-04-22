General

An elderly person was trampled to death by an elephant at Buddhashanti rural municipality-5 in Jhapa district this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Bhim Bahadur Bhattarai, 70. According to Chief of Division Forest Office, Jhapa, Meghraj Rai, the wild elephant trampled Bhattarai when he was chasing it that had come to eat maize crop at his farm.

A team from Division Forest Office and police has been sent to the incident site and further details of the incident are awaited, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal