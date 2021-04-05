General

An elderly woman was killed when a fire burnt down her house at Bhimphedi Rural Municipality in Makawanpur district today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Hasta Maya Sintan, 69. A fire in local forest at the rural municipality ward no 3 spread to and caught the house and a cowshed of Sintan reducing them to cinders, said the police.

At least 10 goats, food grains and clothing were destroyed in the blaze, said the local people. Body of Sintan was sent to Hetauda Hospital for a postmortem.

Source: National News Agency Nepal