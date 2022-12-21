General

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has administered the oath of office and secrecy to eldest member of the House of Representatives of the Federal Parliament Pashupati Shumsher JB Rana today.

Seniormost member Rana took the oath before the Head of the State at the Office of the President-Sheetal Niwas- in Kathmandu today.

Present in the oath taking ceremony were Vice-President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki, National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina among others dignitaries.

According to the citizenship certificate, senior member Rana was born in 1998 BS on Maghsir 24 of the Nepali month as per the lunar calendar (December 9, 1941 as per Gregorian calendar), according to Parliament Secretariat.

In the event that there is no election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives or both posts are vacant, there is a constitutional provision that the seniormost member of the House of Representatives shall preside over the meeting of the members present.

When the Speaker is not elected, the eldest member who presides over the House of Representatives must administer the oath to the other members.

According to the arrangement, the seniormost member Rana will administer the oath to the other newly elected members at the parliament building in Naya Baneshwar at 1pm on Thursday, 22 December, according to the Federal Parliament Secretariat.

Source: National News Agency Nepal