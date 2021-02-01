General

Deputy Prime Minister Ishwor Pokharel has said the election to the House of Representatives would be held on the stipulated date.

Addressing a press conference organised by Nepal Communist Party (NCP) in Bidur, the headquarters of Nuwakot district, today, he reiterated that the election would be held on the designated date and no one should have any doubts about this.

"We should not go after the rumour spread by those who do not want the election. These elements are threatening the Election Commission, telling it not to register the parties and run the election programme. The election would not be stopped just because of these wrong pressure and threats," he said.

DPM Pokharel made it clear that the election is being held to give stability to the nation by stopping the conspiracies to take the country towards instability and counter-revolution. The NCP Secretariat member, Pokharel said the decision of the court regarding the dissolution of the House of Representatives should be accepted by all.

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Lekhraj Bhatta reiterated that the government had to opt for the election for taking new mandate from the people to save the party leadership from counter-revolution.

Meanwhile, also today DPM Pokharel, speaking in a programme organised at the District Administration Office, directed the district administration to carry out necessary works for holding the election on the designated date.

He also instructed the government offices to deliver prompt and hassle-free services to the general public, pointing out the need of maintaining inter-office coordination to make the service delivery effective.

Chief District Officer Jhanka Nath Dhakal briefed the DPM about the obtaining situation and problems in the district.

Source: National News Agency Nepal