Three major political parties are likely to complete in the upcoming general elections in Manang. The competition was between two parties in the last elections held in 2018.

The House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly member elections to be held on November 4 will see competition between three major parties, including the Nepali Congress, CPN UML and Rastriya Swatantra Party.

The two major parties have presented their old faces to the public, while the Rastriya Swatantra Party is new for Manang. Nepali Congress’ Tek Bahadur Gurung, UML’s Palden Chopang Gurung and Rastriya Swatantra Party’s Mukhiya Gurung are vying for the one HoR seat in Manag.

The candidates are currently busy in election campaigning. In the last general election, UML candidate won in Manang. There is one House of Representatives and two Provincial Assembly seats.

Munindrajung Gurung of Congress, Rajan Gurung of UML and Mifel Dhindu Lama of RPP are competing for province assembly ‘A’ seat in Manang while Rajeev Gurung (Deepak Manange) has already been elected unopposed for province assembly ‘B’ seat.

Source: National News Agency Nepal