The election campaigning for the election to the House of Representatives and the Provincial Assembly is intensifying in Karnali, with only seven days to go for the Election Day. Parties and candidates are intensifying their election campaigns in the lead up to November 20.

In all the districts of Karnali, there is likely to be stiff competition between the ruling coalition and the main opposition CPN (UML). In Salyan, the coalition party’s common candidate is Prakash Jwala, deputy general secretary of CPN (Unified Samajwadi) Party, while UML has nominated Rajendrabir Rai.

Based on the results of the local elections, Nepali Congress has 33,616 votes, Maoist 26,713, UML 26,628 and CPN (Unified Socialist) 9,467 votes in Salyan. Jwala, the common candidate of the alliance, is confident of winning in this district, which has 157,701.

Having won the elections in the years 2051, 2056, 2070 and 2074, he has maintained a good image in Salyan. UML’s candidate Rai claimed that his personality, determination to avoid corruption and the votes of the changed people are the main basis for winning this election.

Likewise, Dhan Bahadur Budha, a central member of CPN (Unified Socialist) who is the common candidate on behalf of the coalition in Dolpa, is confident of his victory. Having won the Constituent Assembly in 2070 and the House of Representatives election in 2074, he said that his victory was assured for the third time as well. There are 22, 440 voters in the district.

His rival Ganesh Bahadur Shahi of UML said that since people’s hopes for UML are increasing and the voters want to see my work, hence I will win. Angat Kumar Budha from Rashtriya Prajatantra Party, Harka Bahadur Thakulla from CPN-Marxist (Pushpalal) and Bir Bahadur Rokaya from Independent are also in the fray for the post of member of the House of Representatives.

