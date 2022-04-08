General

The election code of conduct for the May 13 local level election has come into effect from today (April 8) itself. The Election Commission has urged all to abide by the code of conduct build after suggestions and consultations with all political parties and stakeholders.

The code of conduct is for organising the poll in a free, fair and economical manner, according to the EC. “Our efforts should focus on contributing to strengthening democracy and maintaining good governance through elections,” said Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya at a press conference here Friday.

The EC is fully assured that there would be help and support from all sides in conducting the poll in a free, fair, credible and economical way, according to a statement issued by the EC. Election is not only a means to pick people’s representatives through voting, but also the backbone of democracy to empower people.

So implementation of the election code of conduct is an important part, the EC said. Violation of the code of conduct is subject to punishment.

Similarly, the EC has said it had formed a taskforce, comprising experts to prevent and control fake news, and disinformation which may be spread relating to election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal