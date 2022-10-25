General

The Election Commission has determined four different types of ballot papers for the upcoming House of Representatives (HoR) and Province Assembly (PA) election. The election will be held throughout the country on November 20 in a single phase.

The voters will be given four separate ballot papers which are relatively smaller in size. The ballot paper towards the first-past-the-post (FPTP) election system will have the election symbols only of those who have fielded their candidacy.

The ballot paper towards the FPTP election for the HoR is in white background with the election symbols printed in red ink while the one towards the proportional category is in white background with the election symbol printed in black ink.

Likewise, the ballot paper towards the FPTP category for the Province Assembly (PA) election would have white background with red election symbols while the one towards the proportional category would be in white background with black election symbols.

The voter would be first handed the ballot paper towards the FPTP category of the HoR. Once the voter has cast this ballot in the ballot box marked as ‘1’, then voter would be given the ballot paper designed for the proportional category under the HoR election. The voter marks this ballot paper and drops it in the ballot box marked as ‘2’.

After casting the second ballot, the voter would be handed the ballot paper towards the FPTP under the PA election. The voter will mark this ballot paper and drop it in the ballot box marked as ‘3’. In the last and fourth stage of the voting, the voter will be given the ballot paper under the proportional category of the PA election. The voter will be required to drop this ballot paper in the ballot box marked as ‘4’ after marking the ballot paper.

The voter will have to put a mark beside the election symbol of his/her choice with a stamp having the ‘swastika’ mark provided at every polling station. The voting would be confidential. The voter will have to show his/her identity card at the polling station. There will be separate line for female and male voters.

Arrangements have been made wherein pregnant women, sick people, senior citizens, those observing the death rituals of their family members, new mothers, breast feeding women, people with disabilities and other (gender and sexual minorities) voters will be able to vote on a priority basis without having to stay in queue.

In case of voters unable to mark the ballot paper for reasons of sight impairment or physical handicap or for any other reasons, they can take a member of their own family along with them to the confidential polling booth with the permission of the polling officer and if this is not possible can seek the assistance of the polling officer, the Election Commission stated.

Source: National News Agency Nepal