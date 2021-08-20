General

The Election Commission has summoned the two political parties that had applied for the registration of a new party recently for the verification on August 29.

CPN UML (Socialist) had applied for the registration at EC as a new political party. A group led by Madhav Kumar Nepal had formed CPN UML (Socialist) after a split from major party CPN UML and in wake of the incumbent government introducing the ordinance relating to political parties.

However, the CPN UML (Socialist) again registered another application proposing new name- CPN (Unified Socialist) on Friday. The Commission has summoned the members of this party on August 25 for verification, said Spokesperson at the Commission, Raj Kumar Shrestha.

The Commission will deliver its decision on the registration of political party following the verification of the executive committee members and party lawmakers.

The Commission also called the Loktantrik Samajwadi Party Nepal led by Mahanth Thakur to present in the Commission on August 25 for party verification.

Source: National News Agency Nepal