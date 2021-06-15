General

Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya and Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Hanan Goder-Goldberger on Tuesday held discussions on ways to deepen mutual relations between the Election Commission of Nepal and the Israeli Central Elections Committee. It may also be noted that Nepal and Israel are marking the 60th years of diplomatic relations this year.

Spokesperson of Election Commission Raj Kumar Shrestha said that the two discussed about identifying new areas of cooperation for mutual exchange between the two agencies. On the occasion, Thapaliya referred to the harmonious relations between the two countries while adding that continued cooperation is likely in future.

Thapaliya expressed the confidence that the Election Commission of Nepal and the Israeli Central Elections Committee would share their experiences in the House of Representative (HoR) Member Election, 2021 and the upcoming elections to the local levels.

EC’s Secretary Suresh Adhikari shared about the electoral system, process, stages and different dimensions of election management while adding that the election management bodies of the two countries can cooperate.

Source: National News Agency Nepal