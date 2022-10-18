General

The Election Commission has sought clarification from Chhabilal Tiwari, principal of Bal Primary School in Parbat district, regarding violation of election code of conduct.

The Commission demanded 24-hours clarification from Tiwari alleged him of publicizing for and against the political parties as well as candidates vying the upcoming House of Representatives and Province Assembly election.

Both elections are slated on November 20 this year.

The EC said Tiwari lobbied for votes for the candidates and political parties vying the upcoming twin elections by posting and sharing the contents in his Facebook page against the election code of conduct.

Source: National News Agency Nepal