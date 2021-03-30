Key Issues, politics

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has stated that the democracy will not face any crisis while going for an election.

Addressing a programme organized on the 23rd anniversary of Reporters’ Club Nepal here today, Prime Minister Oli argued that he was following the Court’s verdict on restoration of the Parliament however he had dissolved it to go for fresh elections.

The Prime Minister said country will witness elections in 20 months even through normal process. Also chairperson of the CPN (UML), he said that it was a controversial matter that some leaders were protesting against the court’s verdict on the separate status of UML and CPN (Maoist Centre) but were happy on the court’s decision of restoration of the parliament.

On the occasion, Prime Minister wished for the further success of the Reporters’ club urging all to practice free and impartial journalism.

Source: National News Agency Nepal