Nepal Police have beefed up security arrangement in Parsa targeting upcoming local level election.

Chief of District Police Office and Superintendant of Police Ramesh Basnet shared that security situation has been tightened especially in the bordering areas.

Adequate attention has been paid to beef up security arrangement so as to check cross-border criminal activities, he added. Police have also come up with a master plan to control all types of criminal activities, including cross-border trafficking of weapons.

He further shared that security situation has been tightened in all places at urban and rural areas by mobilizing the units under the district police office. There are altogether 71 police units in the district. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal