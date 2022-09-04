General

Chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said his party would go for the November 20 election in order to protect the achievements made so far. He worried that republic system was being assailed.

Addressing a programme on 'Roadmap to Nepal's Socialism' organized by the Marxist Knowledge Centre here Sunday, Chairperson Dahal argued the republic was being attacked from various sides, so street campaign is necessary to protect system and foil ill-efforts.

"There is no option but to go to people for changing the present pattern of election and governance," he said, regretting over not being able to materialize the socialism as mentioned by in the constitution.

Chairperson Dahal reminded that he had led the street protest against the dissolutions of the parliament and for its restoration. If the massive protests were not staged, the country could plunge into darkness, he asserted, bringing the reference that the suspended Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana stated in the parliament committee that he was cornered with street protest and pressure.

According to him, present electoral system would not help eradicate corruption because it brings to fore the corrupt and crony capitalist class. Directly elected executive is the need of hour, he stressed.

Self-reliant economy could not be built in absence of agricultural revolution. The world at present is witnessing economic crisis all because of Ukraine war. Political polarization was emerging after the China and the US were getting face to face again on Taiwan issues.

In case of growing polarization, some countries could ban export of foods. However, Nepal is not in a condition to have the food import banned at present.

He further reminded that the present republic system was brought with huge sacrifice and struggle. Although the constitution had envisioned socialism, he was making concrete action plans for augmenting products, labour and cultural revolution so that socialism would be made meaningful.

On the occasion, CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal viewed socialism would not be materialized until the people became aware. Socialism is elusive where there are individualistic and corrupt leaders, he added.

Chairperson Nepal further said political parties were witnessing apolitical culture. Leaders and parties not accountable to people, democracy and the country, he said, adding that serious self-compunction is needed to this regard.

Similarly, CPN (UML) leader Ghanashyam Bhusal said that the communist parties leading the government for 30-40 years had made it evident that by forming and leading government alone would not ensure transformation.

There would be meaning if that could not ensure transformation either. Stating that the days of people-oriented revolution was over in the country, Bhusal said it was time for socialist revolution now, for which, he underscored agricultural revolution followed by development and promotion of productive industries. He underlined the need for accessibility of quality education and health for all.

He argued that any concept or idea would fail if the society and science do not validate it. "The day when the Nepalis flown abroad out of compulsion return home that will herald socialism," he expressed his hope.

Bating for the elected presidential system in the country, CPN (Bahumat) general-secretary Dharmendra Bastola emphasized unity among the communist parties in the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal