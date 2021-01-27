General

Finance Minister and General Secretary of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Bishnu Prasad Poudel has said election was imperative to create a disciplined House of Representatives (HoR). People have the right to elect best representatives in the elections slated for April 30 and May 10.

Minister Poudel was speaking at a programme organized to inaugurate the broad road campaign in Butwal on Wednesday. He argued that fresh election was announced after the activities against people's aspirations mushroomed against the government. "More than the opposition, the leaders within the ruling NCP created such hurdles that led to HoR dissolution," he reminded, adding that government resorted to going for fresh mandate after ill-efforts of no-confidence motion against prime minister was made.

The Minister further argued that the government's national mega campaign of 'prosperous Nepal: happy Nepali' frustrated the leaders within the NCP. He also assured the people in the district that Rupandehi would be developed as modern city with every infrastructures as roads, medical college, and tunnel way.

He however said cooperation from local people was essential to materialize the ambition of developing Butwal as a city of model development. (Photo Available)

Source: National News Agency Nepal